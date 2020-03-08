As mask hysteria spreads, doctors bust myths

HYDERABAD

08 March 2020 00:57 IST

Awareness session on COVID-19 held to check panic-buying of masks, sanitisers

In what seems a case of panic-buying, sales of masks and sanitisers have shot up in the city after a techie with travel history to Dubai tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) five days ago.

However, Superintendent of Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases (Fever Hospital) K. Shankar has said that not everyone needs to use a mask.

Speaking at an awareness session on coronavirus organised at Telangana State Human Rights Commission, Nampally, on Saturday, Dr Shankar said N95 masks have to be used only by people detected with the virus or those suspected to have been infected.

Advertising

Advertising

“Attendants, doctors, nurses and ward boys who attend the suspects have to use maks,” Dr Shankar said, adding that the two-layer masks are not really useful. “Instead, one can use three or four-layer masks while visiting hospitals. A scarf, too, is effective,” he explained.

Health officials have stressed that COVID-19 is not an airborne disease. The virus spreads when an infected patient coughs or sneezes, causing the droplets to fall into the eyes, nose or mouth of others.

Treatment type

A statement by Health officials about there being no treatment for COVID-19 and treatment being provided to positive patients has left many confused. In attempt to clear the uncertainty, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said that they do not treat the virus, but provide treatment to contain other symptoms. Medicines to cure fever and sneezing are administered to patients, who are also kept under observation. If their condition deteriorates, such as multi-organ failure, specialists attend them.

Dr Shankar said that there are three forms of treatment — symptomatic treatment; supportive treatment and specific treatment. “There is no specific treatment for coronavirus. But there is symptomatic and supportive treatment available,” he said.

SHRC chairman Justice G. Chandraiah, judicial member Ananda Rao Nadipally, former district and sessions judge and non-judicial member Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin were present at the session.

Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, B. Nagender and Hyderabad District Officer Sriharsha Yadav were among those who spoke.