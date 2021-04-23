As families abandon bodies, NGOs step in for last rites

Hyderabad

23 April 2021 23:58 IST

Kin not touching bodies of COVID patients due to stigma, fear

Bodies of COVID patients are being abandoned by families due to stigma and fear. In this scenario, NGOs and youth groups are stepping in to conduct the last rites of the patients, irrespective of religion.

On Thursday, when a woman passed away due to the disease at her home in Madhapur in Jagtial district, it was a bunch of young men who stepped in to conduct the funeral rites of the woman. “The Sarpanch of the village contacted as the family refused to touch the body. We wore the PPE kits, moved the body to the village and conducted the funeral rites as per the woman’s religion,” said Wajid Khan of Korutla who teamed up with his Immadutal Muslim Youth Association to carry out the last rites. “Over the last 15 days, we have conducted 45 such funerals in different villages of Jagtial where the families abandoned them either at home or hospitals,” said Mr. Wajid, who drives a cargo vehicle for a living. Similarly, when a 49-year old patient from Vizag died in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, his family reached out to Helping Hand Foundation, which took care of the paper work.

On Thursday evening, as the family watched a live video feed, a priest and members of HHF conducted the funeral rites at Quadri Chaman cemetery. “Your service is magnanimous and we are profoundly indebted to you for your help. Sincere appreciation for Fareed Faheem for being there and taking care,” said Madhu Babu, a relative of the deceased person.

“Besides emergency ambulance services for patients, we are trying to conduct dignified last rites for patients who died of COVID. In the last 15 days, we conducted over 30 funerals,” said Mujtaba Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.