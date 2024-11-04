As Deepavali ends, Hyderabad prepares for four-day Chhath Puja celebrations

While Deepavali marks the end of the festival season for many, the celebrations continue for people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand living in Hyderabad, who are preparing for Chhath Puja, a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun God.

Observed six days after Deepavali on the sixth day of the Kartik month, Chhath Puja this year is set to take place from November 5 to 8. Celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and the Terai region of Nepal, Chhath Puja has grown in significance for the Bihar and Uttar Pradesh diaspora in Hyderabad.

Preparations for the celebration have been extensive, with a total of 50 designated locations across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Two organisations, Jan Seva Sangh, led by former Director-General of Prisons Vinoy Kumar Singh, and the Bihar Association Hyderabad, led by president Hareram Singh, approached the government for arrangements for the puja sites. Over all, 50 locations have been identified and arrangements made.

“The local administration was initially unaware of the significance of the festival but then in 2007, certain IAS, IPS officers and migrants from many states petitioned the government for requisite permission and provision of facilities at Hussain Sagar to facilitate the celebrations,” said Vinoy Kumar Singh from the Jan Seva Sangh.

The four-day celebration involves a series of meticulous rituals. On the first day, Nahay Khay, devotees (Vratis) cleanse themselves with a ritual bath, clean their homes, and prepare a simple vegetarian meal to mark the start of their spiritual observance. The second day, Kharna, is marked by a day-long fast without water, broken only in the evening with a special offering of kheer, fruits, and chapatis.

Following this, the devotees begin a rigorous 36-hour fast. On the third day, Sandhya Arghya, devotees gather at riverbanks or waterbodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, symbolising gratitude for life’s sustenance. The festival concludes with Usha Arghya on the fourth day, as devotees worship the rising sun and break their fast by sharing prasad with family and friends.