As cases spike, Mahabubnagar officials switch to e-office

With the increasing spread of COVID-19 cases in the district, the authorities of Mahabubnagar have turned to e-office system for file clearance from village to district level.

Although the system is being implemented by all district level offices already, the offices in the division, mandal and village level have now been instructed to follow the e-file clearance system to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a video conference held with officials of the education and agriculture departments, District Collector S. Venkata Rao told them to manage the file movement only through the e-office system henceforth.

Stating that all the offices in district headquarters, the MPDO offices and Tahsildar offices have already been following the e-office system, Mr. Venkata Rao said the State government had already issued instructions to manage the file movement only through the e-office system by completely avoiding the physical circulation of files from village level since the Covid spread was on the rise.

According to health department officials of Mahabubnagar, a total of 170 positive cases have been reported in the district so far, including 10 from other districts whose samples were collected in Mahabubnagar. The active cases as on Saturday were 111, including 18 in government hospitals, 12 in private hospitals, 80 under home isolation and one in government quarantine. They further stated that there were 56 active containment zones, mostly in Mahabubnagar town, in the district.

“The chances of missing files and any leakage of information are completely ruled out in the e-office system, and secrecy over some decisions can be easily maintained by the officials concerned in the system,” the Collector said. E-office system would also ensure safety of employees from health risk by reducing physical contact with files during the circumstances, he noted.

According to District Informatics Officer Satyanarayana Murthy, they were helping the officials in practising e-office system by clearing doubts from time to time and by training them, if necessary. “The system would also ensure safety of files even in case of fire accidents as the back-up would be maintained in the servers at more than one place,” he explained.