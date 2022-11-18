Arvind blames ‘feudal arrogance’ for attack on his residence

November 18, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

The attack on the residence of the BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind in Hyderabad allegedly by TRS cadre on Friday evoked sharp reactions from the BJP’s rank and file with Mr Arvind terming it an attack ‘orchestrated’ by the persons at the helm in the State with ‘feudal arrogance.’

He was in the Collectorate to attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Nizamabad when the incident occurred at his residence in the State capital.

Mr Arvind, known to be a bitter critic of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), minced no words in condemning the attack on his house blaming the TRS dispensation for the incident.

“TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised my house. They terrorised my mother and created ruckus,” he said in a tweet.

Speaking to newsmen outside the Collectorate in Nizamabad, Mr Arvind said, “The TRS goons terrorised my 70-year-old mother, attacked women staff, damaged idols of gods, ransacked furniture in the brazen attack perpetrated by the trio in the despotic TRS dispensation.”

Rebutting the reported allegations made against him by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and TRS MLC Kavitha, he said he did not make any adverse comments against her.

“I had only said she has called the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over the phone. Maybe she was upset with her father because he did not invite her to the name change ceremony of TRS to the BRS,” Mr Arvind claimed.

He added, “Her father also said that the BJP is trying to bring Kavitha into that party.”

“Why did she react in such a manner? How dare they attack my 70-year-old mother and ransack my house. It clearly shows the feudal arrogance unleashed by the tyrannical TRS regime,” he charged.

Let her contest against me from Nizamabad constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Responding to a query, he said, “We will not tolerate such acts of feudal arrogance. “Wait and Watch”, he quipped.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the BJP Nizamabad district president Basva Lakshminarsaiah alleged that the attack on Nizamabad MP’s residence in Hyderabad by TRS goons was an eloquent proof of the “gundaraj” unleashed by the ruling TRS regime in Telangana.

The TRS leaders were perpetrating physical attacks on the BJP leaders and cadre unable to face the BJP in democratic politics, he criticised.

BJP cadres will not be cowed down by such attacks and intimidating tactics, he said, demanding stringent action against the TRS cadre responsible for the attack on Mr Arvind’s house in Hyderabad.

