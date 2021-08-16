Artist held stealing video cameras

Hyderabad

16 August 2021 20:06 IST

A 32-year-old movie artist was arrested by the Punjagutta police on Monday for allegedly stealing CCTV cameras and a laptop.

The accused, identified as Chunchu Praveen Kumar alias Teja from Lothkunta, who had six mobile numbers and over five aliases, does only the police officer’s characters in movies and serials. He is a native of Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, Kumar joined Focus Acting Academy at Yousufguda. He worked as a Crime and Bureau reporter for aYoutube Channel and was addicted to alcohol.

While acting in movies he overheard that the staff discussing about cameras and how expensive the devices are. So, to make a quick buck, he hatched a plan to commit theft of costly cameras for doing business. “As per his plan, he used to verify the owners of cameras who will give them for rent on OLX, for which he has submitted the photocopies of his Aadhaar card, ID Card and Driving License and never returned the cameras,” police said. Kumar also committed theft of cameras from known persons in disguise of providing jobs as an assistant cameraman and TV reporter. “After committing theft he used to block the mobile numbers of the camera owners,” the investigators said. They recovered 10 Canon cameras, and a laptop, which he stole from people living in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.