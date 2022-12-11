Two Hyderabad students to present projects at UN

December 11, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two students from Hyderabad are among 28 candidates from India who will be presenting their impact projects at the 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York on December 14.

These students have worked on various projects centered on sustainability, environment, malnutrition for women and children, water-related issues, livelihood, education and healthcare, financial literacy etc. as the part of Future Leaders programme.

Project Soledu by Anvitha Kollipara from the city is an initiative that informs underprivileged communities about solar power and its positive effects on society. Project Pink by Bhavana Kanate, also from here, is an initiative to raise awareness about gender equality and harassment of women in public spaces