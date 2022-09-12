Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Summit 2022 held

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior doctors discussed orthopaedic ailments observed in post-COVID patients and advantages of robotic treatment in joint replacement surgeries at a day-long Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Summit 2022 hosted by Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, in association with Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, under the aegis of Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeon's Association and Twin Cities Orthopaedic Society in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Senior Ortho and Joint Replacement Surgeons, who addressed a press conference, spoke about latest techniques discussed at the summit, the orthopaedic ailments observed in post-COVID patients, and other topics.

Course director of the summit, Dr. Mithin Aachi, a senior Ortho and Joint Replacement Surgeon, spoke about advantages of robotic treatment in knee replacement surgeries. He said the robot eliminates human eyeballing errors and ensures an accurate placement that lasts longer.

Organising chairman of the summit, and senior Ortho and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Dr. N. Somashekar Reddy, spoke about options of treatment for Avascular Necrosis of Femoral head observed among patients recovered from COVID.