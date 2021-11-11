Art works in Hyderabad left to rot

One of the murals at Panjagutta that was installed as part of the art project. Serish Nanisetti

‘There is no maintenance, no money to take care of these after CoP11’

Nearly nine years after they popped up under flyovers, city squares, thoroughfares as art, making a statement about biodiversity, the works of art don’t draw attention any more. If some of the murals under the Panjagutta flyover have lost their original hue, some have been torn out of their places.

The art works near Patny Circle are no longer visible under the grime and dust created by heavy traffic. The Thinking Money sculpture by C.V. Ambaji has been torn out of its location near Biodiversity Park and is now located yards away near Mindspace Junction. It is barely visible.

It appears as if the city was never spruced up for the biodiversity meeting known as Conference of the Parties (CoP11). “No maintenance. No care. There is no money to take care of the art works,” says Ramana Reddy, whose works were part of the art project in 2012 and can still be seen under the Patny flyover.

“There has been no encouragement for art. The few art works that were commissioned show animals. I think, after the biodiversity conference all artists in Hyderabad became attracted to animal motifs,” says Mr. Reddy. Incidentally, the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at the end of Tank Bund road is a creation of Mr. Reddy.

A major chunk of the art works during CoP11 were executed by students of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University. The art works have been left to rot in the absence of sense of ownership and the sheer size of canvas be it the sculptures or the murals.

“There has been no upkeep of the art that was commissioned at that time. Much of it has disappeared or has become invisible,” says artist and curator Avani Rao Gandra.

While urban art installations are part of branding efforts by major cities, in Hyderabad there has been no movement despite commissioning of expensive art. “There has to be a civic sense and awareness about art. Art gives us visual relief while we are driving or when tourists or visitors come to the city. We should use social media to create awareness about art,” says Ms. Gandra.

Forget civic sense, the space under the Panjagutta flyover has now become a haven for drunks and hoboes. On Thursday, a dead dog was floating in the small water channel under the flyover while the yellow colour of Kathakali dancer and Banjari dancer looked like shades of brown under a layer of soot and grime.