Arrests over, police now focus on linking accused with crime

Police trying to reach bus passengers who had witnessed the double murder

With the arrest of the four accused in the lawyer-couple murder case, police successfully completed the first phase of investigation.

But the real and crucial challenge of connecting the accused with the crime to secure conviction awaits them now. Though the investigators, in a statement, explained how the accused had executed the twin murders, it is clear that the statement made before the police is not admissible in the court of law.

Naturally, the police have to present irrefutable evidence to prove that the quartet was responsible for the gory killing of the husband and wife. Police records say that two of them hacked the couple to death on Kalvacheral outskirts on Manthani-Peddapalli road.

An important evidence is the video clip showing two of the accused indiscriminately attacking Rao before fleeing. “It becomes a valid evidence if police trace the person who originally recorded it. But procedures like securing Section 65-B certificate under Evidence Act are involved,” say criminal lawyers.

Driver of the lawyer couple, who was present at the time of the attack, needs to corroborate the content of the video clip. More importantly, the police are now in the process of identifying the passengers of an RTC bus many of whom had witnessed the double murder. “It is said that a person travelling in that bus also recorded video of the gory killing which would be of immense help in linking the accused with the crime,” the police said.

Police records said the accused dumped the blood-stained arms in Sundilla reservoir, which need to be recovered. Already, police are planning to take the accused into remand from judicial custody for further questioning and build up the case properly.

How best they do this work would help them reach the goal of getting the accused convicted.