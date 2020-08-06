Arranging food a matter of huge concern for quarantined families

HYDERABAD

06 August 2020 23:00 IST

Foodies groups, home chefs help infected people at home

According to the latest Telangana medical bulletin, 13,793 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV2 virus are in home and institutional quarantine. The individuals are scattered throughout the city and State. While the Telangana government is distributing home isolation kits containing medicines and supplements, one of the major problems facing quarantined families and individuals is food.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and my wife is also having symptoms. I am extremely worried about food for my two young daughters aged 6 and 8. Can you please suggest any caterers who can deliver healthy food at XXX Cross Roads area?”

This was one of the queries posted in a foodies group on August 2. This set Ravikanth Reddy, the admin of the group, thinking. He began a workaround to help people with COVID-19 who were looking for home cooked meals over the two-week quarantine period.

“I started gathering information from various queries or responses on the group. I also posted about it and asked people to share information in a particular format - Name Of Vendor, Contact Number, Location and Area Of Delivery, Veg or Non Veg and Home Made or Restaurant style. I and group moderator Sailaja Reddy contacted everyone personally, verified each number and then compiled the list,” says Mr. Reddy, whose list in the Food & Travel Group is being shared in multiple social media groups.

“Currently, we are supplying food to 25 families in the 10 km radius of Charminar. We are supplying as per customer requirement. We have a tie-up with delivery teams and delivery apps,” says Farah Sultana, a home chef from Mir Alam Mandi area.

“Initially my husband did the food deliveries. Now, we have a tie-up with a delivery app. I am in touch with the patients and meet their food choices,” says Vandana Mehra, a home chef from Karkhana, who is now delivering food to COVID-19 quarantined families in Begumpet and Vikrampuri Colony.

Even restaurants have listed out packages for supplying food for 14-day quarantine period inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner. One of the hotels in Kothapet is offering a 14-day breakfast, lunch, dinner package for ₹8,000.

“After I tested COVID positive, I had very low energy levels. Moving around the home was also very difficult Then there is the issue of supply of fresh vegetables and groceries. Without the help of a maid I had to take care of the utensils. We used disposable plates and cups to reduce the work load,” says a person, who tested negative after the 14-day quarantine period.