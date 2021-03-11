Arrangements in place for MLC elections in State

Ballot is being taken to the doorstep of vulnerable voters

Extensive arrangements are in place for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ onstituency elections for Telangana State Legislative Council, set to be conducted on March 14.

Polling will be conducted on the day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Graduate voters who registered themselves in nine districts, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad districts, are eligible to vote.

5.36 lakh voters

Of over 5.31 lakh registered voters, 3.36 lakh are male and 1.95 lakh are female, while 68 are others. Medchal-Malkajgiri has the highest number of voters at 1.31 lakh, while Narayanpet has the lowest at 13,899.

There are a total of 799 polling stations in all the districts, 199 in Ranga Reddy, 198 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 191 in Hyderabad, 56 in Mahabubnagar, 44 in Nagarkurnool, 31 in Wanaparthy, 22 in Jogulamba Gadwal, 20 in Narayanpet, and 38 in Vikarabad.

Ballot is being taken to the doorstep of vulnerable voters, including senior citizens over 80 years of age, COVID-19 patients, and the disabled.

Due to high number of contestants at 93, jumbo ballot papers and ballot boxes were being especially commissioned. A total of 1598 ballot boxes will be kept per polling station, with 324 more boxes kept in reserve.

A total of 3,835 personnel will participate in the conduct of elections, of whom 959 will discharge responsibilities as presiding officers and 2,876 as other polling officers.

A flying squad and a static surveillance team have been deployed for every Assembly constituency to enforce the model code of conduct and to monitor the election process.

Polling material is to be collected by the staff from the indoor stadium of the L.B. Stadium. Counting will take place in Saroornagar indoor stadium on March 17, and the election process will come to an end on March 22.

Last-ditch efforts

As the electioneering for the March 14 Legislative Council election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency is set to end on March 12, the contestants of the major political parties as well as the independent candidates are making last-ditch efforts to reach out to graduates to boost their electoral fortunes.

A few contestants reportedly planned to hold caste-based meetings on the closing day of the campaigning on Friday in a bid to garner their support, sources said.

The campaign managers of a contestant of a major political party have already held a string of meetings with a host of caste-based organisations and associations representing professionals to brighten their candidate's electoral prospects in the last couple of days.

With a tough electoral contest on the cards in the prestigious Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency with around 71 candidates in the electoral fray, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress upon the graduates to cast vote in their favour at the hustings.

Meanwhile, in a statement Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate N Tirumala Rao alleged that the ruling TRS leaders were holding caste-based meetings in flagrant violation of the election commission norms.

"Action should be initiated against those seeking votes on the basis of caste and resorting to unethical practices to win the election," he demanded.

He called upon the graduates to vote for him in the March 14 MLC election to enable him raise their voice in the Legislative Council.