Arrangements in place for counting

HYDERABAD

03 December 2020 21:24 IST

GHMC vote counting to be recorded by CCTV cameras

All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes pertaining to the GHMC elections conducted on December 1. The counting will begin from 8 a.m. on Friday, at 30 DRC (Distribution, Reception and Counting) centres in city, a statement from GHMC informed.

A total of 150 halls have been demarcated across the 30 centres, one for each division. Each DRC centre will represent one circle, and house the counting process for all divisions within the circle.

Each counting hall will have 14 tables, each table with two counting assistants monitored by one counting supervisor. A total of 8152 counting personnel have been deployed for the purpose, the statement informed. The whole process in each centre will be supervised by a Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The counting process will be recorded by CCTV cameras, and will be overseen by 31 observers. A total of 14,000 votes will be counted in each round.

The counting will begin with postal ballots, before proceeding to ballot boxes. As per the procedure, the ballot papers will be made into bundles of 25 each, and compared with the actual number of votes polled in each polling station. The bundles of each division will then be clubbed together and randomised so that no information remains about the source polling centre of each bundle. The process will take over two hours, after which the counting will begin.

The votes will be separated and grouped based on the symbols, before counting them, officials informed.

COVID-19 protocol will be observed through mandatory masks, and hand sanitisers at each table. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the centres.

For the 74,67,256 voters within the GHMC purview, 34,50,331 voters exercised their franchise on December 1, recording 46.55 per cent polling. Of these, 18,60,040 were male voters, 15,90,219 female, and 72 were others. A total of 1926 postal ballots were issued.