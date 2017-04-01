Arrangements in place for 3-day Badapahad Urs

Arrangements are in full swing for the annual three-day Badapahad Dargah Urs starting April 8.

People from all faiths from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh apart from other districts in the State gather to pray at the tomb of the Sufi saint Hazarath Syed Sadullah Hussain Rahamatullaji at the dargah atop the hill at Jalapur in Varni mandal.

Since Badapahad is in his Banswada Assembly constituency Minister for Agriculture P. Srinivas Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the annual celebrations on Thursday. He directed the authorities to take steps to ensure the provision of all facilities for the visiting devotees. Scores of people visit the dargah on Fridays and Sundays every week.

The Government had abolished the contract system for making arrangements and regular management of the facilities following complaints from visitors that the contractors, who got the contract from Wakf Board, were fleecing the devotees. Originally, an official committee was constituted with Bodhan Sub-Collector Sikta Patnaik as its chairperson to look into the maintenance of dargah, subsequently District Revenue Officer Padmakar replaced her, the Minister said.

The Minister directed the RTC authorities to make suitable arrangements for plying adequate number of buses to the dargah from different bus depots. He told to the district administration to provide street lights, repair roads leading to the dargah and ensure 24-hour power supply. Rates were fixed for vinyl hoardings.

The Minister asked District Medical and Health Officer J. Venkati to arrange a special medical camp during three days and maintain adequate stock of antidotes for snake bite and scorpion stings and ORS. sachets. Stressing upon the sanitation he said additional toilets would be set up and sanitary workers would be appointed.