Arrangements in place as per COVID-19 protocols for municipal polls

Collectors review the arrangements at Khammam and Siddipet for the polling to be held tomorrow

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to increase steadily in the district, arrangements are under way to hold elections to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) in adherence to the COVID-19 safety norms on April 30.

The district has reported as many as 512 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, sources said. The spurt in coronavirus infections has many candidates in the civic poll fray worried over its likely impact on the voter turnout in Friday’s elections to the KMC consisting of a total of 60 wards. The authorities have chalked out elaborate arrangements to strictly enforce the mask rule, social distancing and other safety norms at the polling booths.

Arrangements are being made to enable the COVID-19 patients to exercise their franchise through postal ballots, KMC sources said.

Meanwhile, two mobile COVID-19 testing labs have been deployed at the old bus stand premises, where a new RAT centre started functioning here from Tuesday. Collector R V Karnan visited the COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Bhakta Ramadasu Kala Kshetram here on Wednesday. He inquired about the implementation of the vaccination drive with the officials of the District Medical and Health Department.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the COVID-19 control room has been reactivated at the DM&HO office in Kothagudem as part of efforts to effectively prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic. The control room can be contacted at 08744 246655.

Masks mandatory

In Siddipet, all arrangements were put in place for the smooth conduct of municipal elections on April 30. As many as 43 wards in Siddipet municipality will go for polling.

Additional Collector Muzammil Khan and Municipal Assistant Commissioner Narsaiah on Wednesday visited all the polling centres and examined the drinking water facility, ramp, power supply and toilets at these centres. Officials were directed to see that special markings are made for voters to stand in queue.

Mr. Muzammil Khan made it clear that those not having masks will not be allowed into polling centres. “Health department staff is being deployed at every polling centre. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed in polling centres. Face masks and hand gloves are being supplied to the polling staff. As many as 1,300 polling staff are being deployed for the smooth conduct of elections. Two police personnel will be manning each polling station,” he said.

Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wheelchairs are being provided for the aged and physically disabled, he added. In a related development, ACP Rameswar said that as many as 440 police personnel are being deployed for smooth conduct of elections.