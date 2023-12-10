HamberMenu
Arrangements in full swing for annual Vaikunta Ekadasi Mahotsavams in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam

December 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam is being spruced up for the annual ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi Mahotsavams’, starting December 13.

The mega event will feature Teppotsavam (celestial boat ride) on the Godavari river on December 22 and the ‘Uttara dwara darshanam’ at the temple on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on December 23 in Bhadrachalam.

Elaborate arrangements were being made for the annual event in anticipation of a huge turnout of devotees from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sale of sector-wise tickets online for ‘Uttara dwara darshanam’ is under way, temple sources said.

Those interested can book the tickets on the temple website www.bhadrachalamonline.com

