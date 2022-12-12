Arrangements for Mukkoti Ekadasi at Bhadrachalam reviewed

December 12, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Arrangements for the ensuing “Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi” festival slated to be held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on January 2, 2023, were finalised at a review meeting conducted by Collector D. Anudeep at Kothagudem on Monday.

The meeting discussed threadbare the department-wise arrangements to be made to ensure smooth conduct of the Teppotsavam and Uttara Dwara Darshanam on January 1 and 2, respectively.

It has been decided to appoint sectoral officers and special teams to oversee the arrangements, including health, sanitation and drinking water supply in the temple town during the religious event.

The Collector asked the Irrigation department officials to inspect the ‘Hamsa Vahanam’ (Swan-shaped boat) and submit a fitness certificate in advance to ensure smooth conduct of the ‘Teppotsavam’ in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam on January 1, 2023.

He also emphasised the need for elaborate bandobust and vehicle parking arrangements during the festival in the pilgrim centre.

Additional Collector Venkateshwarlu, Bhadrachalam ASP Rohit Raj and Bhadrachalam temple executive officer Shivaji among others attended the review meeting.