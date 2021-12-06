Arrangements for MLC polls reviewed

Ahead of the Legislative Council elections to the Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) slated for December 10, the district administration has chalked out elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of elections for the two vacant MLC seats in Karimnagar LAC.

Polling will be held at as many as eight polling stations in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district in adherence to the COVID-19 safety precautions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 10. COVID-19 infected voters can cast their votes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the election day.

District Collector and Returning Officer for Karimnagar LAC R V Karnan on Monday visited the SRR Government Degree and PG College here to take stock of the arrangements for setting up of distribution and reception centres as well as strong rooms and counting centre at the college. He reviewed the arrangements to be made at the distribution centre for distribution of the polling materials to the polling officers on December 9 and dispatch of the election materials to the polling stations before the election day. Later, the Collector held a review meeting with Additional Collectors, Zilla Parishad CEOs, and Municipal Commissioners of the old undivided Karimnagar district at the Collectorate here.

Addressing the review meeting, he said as many as eight polling stations have been set up in Karimnagar LAC to enable all eligible voters, including MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipal councillors and corporators to exercise their franchise in the Legislative Council election scheduled to be held on December 10.

These polling stations are located one each in Karimnagar ZP Office, Rajanna-Sircilla ZP Office, MPDO offices in Huzurabad, Jagtial, Korutla, Peddapalli, Manthani and Husnabad towns respectively.

The 72-hour silence period will be in place from 7 p.m. on December 7 till the completion of the polling on December 10 as per the Election Commission’s model code of conduct.

Additional Collector G V Shyamprasad Lal and Karimnagar Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka were among those who attended the meeting.