Arrangements for Chalo Medigadda discussed

Senior leaders from the BRS met the police and requested them to make necessary security arrangements for the ‘Chalo Medigadda’ programme

March 01, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - WARANGAL/JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Telangana Legislative Council deputy chairman Kadiyam Srihari

A file photo of Telangana Legislative Council deputy chairman Kadiyam Srihari | Photo Credit: MURALI M

Arrangements for BRS’ ‘Chalo Medigadda’ programme, scheduled for March 1, were discussed at a meeting held at the residence of party senior leader and Ghanpur (Station) MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Thursday.

The Telangana Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, Warangal MP P. Dayakar, former Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary, BRS Warangal district president and former MLA A. Ramesh, former minister E Dayakar Rao, former Bhupalpally MLA G Venkataramana Reddy were among those who attended the meeting, according to party sources.

The meeting resolved to make the programme a success.

The meeting is understood to have discussed the plans to mobilise all the elected representatives concerned of the party for the programme from Jangaon to Bhupalpally in the erstwhile composite Warangal district.

A delegation of the party senior leaders met the top brass of the police with a request to make security arrangements all along the route from Jangaon to the Medigadda barrage site in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

