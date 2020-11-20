Around 50 AIMIM candidates file nominations

HYDERABAD

20 November 2020 22:27 IST

Party is yet to release its official list

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is likely to contest in upwards of 50 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, a senior party functionary said.

“So far, around 50 candidates have filed their nominations. An official list of candidates is yet to be released,” he said.

While on the one hand, the party is yet to officially release its list of candidates, on the other, several AIMIM workers, including sitting corporators, have filed their candidature for the upcoming polls.

Advertising

Advertising

From divisions under the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency — Fahad bin Samad Abdat from Uppuguda, Abdul Rahman from Jangammet, Abdul Wahab from Chandrayangutta, Shabana Begum from Barkas, Reshma Fatima from Kanchanbagh, Ali Shareef Azam from Lalith Bagh, Mirza Saleem Baig from Riyasat Nagar — have filed their nominations.

Meanwhile, from the Bahadurpura Assembly segment Hussaini Pasha filed his nomination for Kishanbagh division. Also, from same segment, the Kishanbagh division, Mohammed Saleem from Doodhbowli division, Mohammed Khadar from Ramsatpura division, Tara Bai Moti Lal from Falaknuma division, and Shireen Khatoon from Nawabsaheb Kunta division filed their nominations.

Former Mayor and Mehdipatnam sitting corporator Mohammed Majid Hussain too filed his nomination.