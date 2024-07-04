GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Around 20 students of B-school in Telangana identified as buyers of drugs: TGANB  

Parents of the students will be notified to ensure their children receive appropriate de-addiction treatment: TGANB director

Published - July 04, 2024 11:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty students from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in Shadnagar were identified to be buying narcotics from peddlers, said officials from Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB). The information came out following the arrest of three drug peddlers and eight consumers in Hyderabad by TGANB, along with the Karkhana Police.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Mohammed Akram from Langer Houz, C.S. Pranay from Karkhana and Rohan Williams from West Marredpally, According to Sandeep Shandilya, the director of TGANB, the apprehended peddlers were part of a gang selling OG (Ocean Grown) variety ganja, regular ganja, and LSD. 

They were using apps like Snapchat for drug related communications. The consumers voluntarily admitted to drug abuse, and the authorities have gathered extensive information about the drug distribution network. This includes identifying approximately 20 students from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in Shadnagar, whose parents will be notified to ensure their children receive appropriate de-addiction treatment, said the official. 

Hyderabad / Telangana / narcotics & drug trafficking

