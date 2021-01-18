Army recruitment rally underway

HYDERABAD

18 January 2021 19:28 IST

Some 4,111 candidates from all over the country are being put through physical fitness and medical tests in the army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters quota at 1EME Centre, Secunderabad from first week of January. The rally is being held amid all COVID precautions and candidates were admitted only after carrying out thermal screening and submitting a COVID negative certificate.

Adherence to COVID safety protocols including wearing of mask, social distancing and sanitizing hands frequently is being ensured at the rally site. The recruitment is being held for Soldier Technician (Aviation), Soldier Technician, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesman and outstanding sportsmen (Open Category). Civil administration and police are providing necessary support for crowd control and traffic management on main road, said a press release.

