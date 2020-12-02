Army recruitment rally on January 4

HYDERABAD

02 December 2020 23:30 IST

Recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota is scheduled to be held at 1EME Centre, Secunderabad from January 4 to February 28, 2021 for sons of war widows, ex-servicemen, servicemen and own brothers of servicemen, ex-servicemen including wards of Territorial Army personnel for Soldier Technician (Aviation), Soldier Technician, Soldier General Duty & Soldier Tradesman, 10th Standard (Chef & Steward) categories and open category for outstanding sportsmen of Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Aquatics (Swimming/Diving) and Volleyball. Eligible candidates are required to report at Koteshwar Mandir gate of 4 Training Battalion, 1EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad at 6 a.m. on January 4, a press release said.

