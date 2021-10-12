Army recruitment rally next month

An Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at ABC Track, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from Nov.29 to Jan.30 for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) & Soldier Clk/SKT (AOC wards only) categories.

Outstanding sportsmen (Open category) are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad at 0800 hrs on Nov.26 for sports trials.

Sportsmen who have represented in the field of boxing, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, hockey, swimming, wrestling, athletics, kabbadi and cricket can participate along with their certificates of representing a state or country in national or international competitions either at senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

The qualifying age limit for the Soldier GD category is 17 ½ to 21 years, for Soldier Tech (AT), Sol Clk/SKT & Sol Tdn categories is 17 ½ to 23 years. Educational qualification for the Soldier GD is matriculation/SSC with 33% in each subject & 45% aggregate, for Soldier Tdn is pass in 10th standard with 33%, for Soldier Tech (AE) is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in science with (PCM & English) with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject and for Soldier Clk/SKT is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory.

For details, candidates can contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Tirmulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015. Headquarters AOC Centre E-mail Address airawat0804@nic.in or visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website, said a press release.

The conduct of the rally is subject to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation from November 2021 to January 2022. The Commandant, AOC Centre reserves the right to cancel the rally at short notice due to COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release on Tuesday.