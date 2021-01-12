Army recruitment rally from March 5

HYDERABAD

12 January 2021 23:04 IST

Indian Army Recruitment Rally is scheduled to be held from March 5 to 24 at Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet, to enrol candidates into the Army from all the 33 districts of Telangana under the Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad.

The enrolment will be for various categories such as soldier technical, soldier technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), soldier nursing assistant/soldier nursing assistant veterinary, soldier clerk/store keeper technical, soldier general duty and soldier tradesman.

Registration for the recruitment rally starts from January 19 and will continue till February 17. Candidates applying online are only eligible to attend the rally. Admit cards will be issued online after February 18. Date of reporting at rally site will be available on admit card and the applicant can take a print out of it by visiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

500 candidates per day

To avoid large gatherings at one place, candidates will be directed to report to four different centres in the close vicinity of the main venue in batches of 500 each per day. These report centres shall issue tokens to the candidates for participation in the rally.

Details of report centres will be uploaded on the ‘Join Indian Army’ website separately after issue of admit cards. Candidates can also check their respective centre details from the Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad, or by calling 040-27740059/ 27740205. Reporting will only be allowed at the nominated centre for issue of rally token.

Recruitment process is fully automated and transparent. Candidates are advised against falling in the trap of touts/fraudsters who claim to help them get enrolled, informed a press release on Monday.