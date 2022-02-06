Army Public School hosts Desportivo

HYDERABAD

06 February 2022 00:03 IST

Fun and interesting events held for junior wing students

Army Public School Bolarum (APSB), Secunderabad, hosted Desportivo-2021-22, its Annual Inter School Sports Fest through online mode on Saturday. Over 1400 students from 45 schools across the country participated in this event. The inaugural ceremony was inaugurated by Commandant, 1 EME Centre and Chairman, APSB, along with SO to Commandant and Smitha Govind, Principal, APSB, for the lamp lighting ceremony upon which the Chairman declared the Sports Fest open. The Chairman stressed the value of sports in shaping the life of students and how they aid in bringing everyone together.

He said that one can create a healthy family, healthy society and a healthy nation only by organising such events from time to time and it helps instil discipline, team spirit and enables students to become worthy citizens. The school Sports Captains Kiran Balyan and Divyansh Rai joined with the representatives from all participating schools, for the oath-taking ceremony. Thereafter participants joined in through various links as per their category and exhibited prodigious sports.

Fun and interesting events such as flamingo balance, frog jump, identify the object, hula hoop, skipping and yoga were held for junior wing students. Students from the senior wing participated in circuit relay, combination jumping jack, rhythmic aerobics, sports quiz and yoga. The Principal congratulated the winners and all the students who participated in this eventand recognised the efforts of the organisers who worked hard to make this event a mammoth success.

