Army precautionary protocol for its personnel, families

The local military establishment has imposed stringent safety measures and precautionary protocol on defence personnel, their families, dependants as well as veterans and their families, to check the spread of COVID-19.

Training courses have been cancelled, no temporary duties are permitted and posting of all ranks have been deferred till April 15 in compliance with the orders of the Ministry of Defence.

No leave is being granted but all personnel on leave have been instructed to extend it till April 15. Those, who had reported back from leave, have been quarantined for 14 days.

All Army-run educational institutions, including schools, colleges, coaching classes and tuition centres, have been closed. Preparations for online classes for the new academic session from April 1 has been put in place for students to continue to stay at home and pursue their studies.

Institutes, gyms, swimming pools, clubs, golf courses and function halls will remain closed till April 15. No public gatherings, social events, get-togethers, functions, sporting events are permitted till then.

Official meetings, seminars and conferences involving more than 10 members, have been suspended and video conferencing encouraged. All entry and exit gates of Army campuses and units are manned with sentries equipped with contact free, infra-red thermal scanners. Informative ‘visual alerts’ such as posters, signs, stickers and notices, have been put up at prominent locations.