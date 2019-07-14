Army personnel awarded diplomas

Several Army personnel received certificates for completing their courses offered by the B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) and some of these include certificate course in Soft Skills and System Administrator and Diploma in Mechanical and Hardware.

At Diploma Certificate award ceremony organised by the BRAOU and the Army Ordnance Corps Centre (AOC), Secunderabad here, the successful candidates received their certificates.

BRAOU Vice-Chancellor K. Seetharama Rao, who presented the certificates, said after completion of the course, officers and clerks recruited in the Army would get academic and practical knowledge as well as a university certificate. The skills obtained here would also help them in their future employment after retirement.

Brigadier J.J.S. Bhinder, Commandant, AOC, Secunderabad, said the longstanding dream to associate AOC courses with a recognised university has now become a reality. He appreciated AOC 2nd battalion training centre staff, instructors and BRAOU officials for the initiation and effort.

Colonel Prince Datta, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, AOC Centre; Major Asmita and BRAOU Registrar, C. Venkataiah were among those present at the ceremony.