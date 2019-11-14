Army aspirant ends life

A 17-year-old girl, who was aspiring to join the Indian Armed Forces, ended her life at her house in Uppuguda, Chatrinaka limits, on Wednesday evening. She was a student of Intermediate second year.
On Wednesday, her college principal sent her back for bringing mobile phone to the college, which was reportedly not allowed.
Chatrinaka police said that, once at home, she locked her room. Family members thought she was taking rest but after some time they found her hanging.
Sub-inspector T Sai Kumar said that, in a note left behind by her, she stated that she would not make it to Army, and sought apology. A case under Section 174 (Unnatural death)of CrPC was registered.
(In case of emotional breakdown, there is always some to listen at Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: +9140 66202000)
