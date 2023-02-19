ADVERTISEMENT

Armoor highway accident: 15 injured passengers discharged

February 19, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen passengers involved in a recent bus accident on the Armoor highway left for their native place in Chhattisgarh to continue their treatment, police said, adding that 10 of them sustained fractures. The injured were among the 38 passengers who were heading to Hyderabad in a private bus, which crashed into a parked lorry on National Highway 43. 

The passengers, including students, private company employees and daily wage labourers, were travelling by a private bus of Rajdhani Travels to Hyderabad from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and sustained injuries when the vehicle allegedly rammed a stationary lorry parked on the highway at Armoor, Nizamabad, on Friday morning. 

Sub Inspector of Armoor police, Ramu said the passengers were all natives of Raipur and Nagpur areas of Chhattisgarh. “While 10 of them had fractures, two of them sustained grave head injuries. Few others escaped with bruises and mild injuries. By Saturday, all of them left for their native place to continue treatment,” said the official. 

