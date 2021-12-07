Armed Forces Flag Day observed

HYDERABAD

07 December 2021 18:49 IST

Families of martyred servicemen from the State were honoured on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

The event, organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at its 10 regional offices in Telangana, was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and witnessed the participation of ex-servicemen, their families, and cadets of the National Cadet Corps.

The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed to commemorate the sacrifices of brave servicemen. According to a statement issued from the Directorate, the Governor ‘donated generously’ to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund. She said that India’s citizens are safe due to the relentless efforts of soldiers who are guarding the borders in hostile terrain and weather conditions, it added.

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali also donated to the fund and appealed to citizens to look after ex-servicemen and their families. Director of Sainik Welfare Col. Ramesh was present.