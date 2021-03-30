Arjita sevas in Yadadri temple suspended till April 3

HYDERABAD

30 March 2021 23:29 IST

Arjita sevas in the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri have been suspended from April 1 to 3 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

The decision was taken after a few employees tested positive to the virus last week. More than 70 people, including archakas and staff members, tested positive forcing the authorities concerned to put a temporary halt on the Arjita sevas. Sevas like Abhishekams, Ashtottarams and others offered at the Balalayam will be suspended till April 3.

But devotees would be allowed to have Laghu darshanam of the presiding deity as usual. The temple had earlier decided to suspend Arjita sevas till March 31 following the increasing incidence of COVID.

