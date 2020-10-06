‘Arjita Sevas’ at Vemulawada temple from tomorrow

HYDERABAD

06 October 2020 00:05 IST

Different types of ‘Arjita Seva’ will begin in Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple of Vemulawada in Siricilla Rajanna district from Wednesday.

‘Nityakalyanam’ - 40 tickets, ‘Satyanarayana vratam’ - 25 tickets, Mahalingarchana - 25 tickets and ‘Chandisahitha Rudrahomam - three tickets - would be held by allowing two persons for each ticket. Temple executive officer D. Krishna Prasad said the sevas would be permitted in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions to a limited number of devotees.

Temple would be open to devotees from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Ban on entry into sanctum sanctorum would continue. Rooms in Nandeeshwara complex and Parvathipuram would be allocated to devotees. Two adults and two children are allowed in one room. Prasadam would be sold in temple’s old Andhra bank premises. Areas in and around the temple would be sanitised regularly by the temple staff for the safety of devotees, the EO said.

