Argentina facilitates transfer of technology to IIL

Argentina’s Instituto Nacional de Tecnologia Agropecuaria (INTA) and Littoral Biologics have agreed to a transfer of technology to Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) for manufacture of bovine parasitic vaccines in India.

Announcing the signing of an MoU in this regard, IIL said introduction of vaccines against haemoprotozoan infections transmitted by ticks such as Babesiosis and Anaplasmosis would prevent loss in productivity in cattle thereby immensely benefiting dairy farmers.

Economic losses due to Babesisosis alone in India are estimated to be $ 57.2 million, IIL managing director K.Anand Kumar said. He added that the agreement with the Argentinian collaborators will “go a long way in uplifting productivity among dairy farmers in India.”

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, IIL is a leading producer of parasitic vaccines for animals. Its Rakshavac-T is the only vaccine against haemoprotozoan infections in India.

INTA is Argentina’s federal agency in charge of the generation, adaptation and diffusion of technologies.