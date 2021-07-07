ARCI’s solar thermal test facility to help industry

HYDERABAD

The newly-established Concentrated Solar Thermal (CST)-based test rig facility of the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), here will help solar industry test capability and performance of components like solar receiver tubes, heat transfer fluids and concentrating mirrors etc. in field conditions.

The development of solar thermal technologies for low and medium-temperature applications requires attention of indigenous solar thermal components manufacturing facilities and cost-effective engineering designs because most of them import components, particularly from China and Europe.

ARCI is working on the development of cost-effective solar receiver tubes, anti-reflective (AR) coated glass covers, nanostructured material-based thermic fluids, and durable reflective mirrors to enhance the performance and cutting down the cost of the solar thermal systems in the country, said a press release on Wednesday.

Since testing and validation of the components in real-field conditions are critical for deployment of solar thermal technology, the ARCI has established the CST sponsored by the Technology Research Centre (TRC) project. It has capability for simultaneous testing of standard and indigenous solar receiver tubes to operate between 50-350°C temperature range, can conduct heat gain studies in real-field conditions and has an electrical heater support for measuring the actual heat loss of solar receivers at different operating temperatures.

The ARCI got a project from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), R&D unit in Bengaluru, to validate their indigenously developed heat transfer fluids with the comparison of a world-leading commercial product, the release said.