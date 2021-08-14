ARCI signs pact for tech transfer

Centre develops technology in line with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D centre of Department of Science and Technology (DST), has signed a know-how transfer of indigenous technology for production of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material for Li-ion Batteries (LiBs) at its Centre for Nanomaterials with city-based Allox Minerals Pvt. Ltd, on Thursday.

ARCI’s Technical Research Centre (TRC) on Alternative Energy Materials and Systems has developed the technology in line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The agreement was signed in the presence of ARCI governing council chairman Anil Kakodkar, DST joint secretary Sunil Kumar, TS IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Allox Minerals directors - Rajiv Reddy and Mourya Sunkavalli.

ARCI director T. Narasinga Rao said that the cost of cathode materials contributes significantly towards the overall cost of LiBs and as the country was heavily dependent on import of these materials, it became essential to indigenously develop a technology for the manufacture of electrode materials and support industrial organizations in LIB technology.

Dr. Kakodkar emphasised on the importance of having a synergy among various organisations having complementary capabilities. The government, industry and R&D institutions needed to work together to nurture and develop EV mobility, he said. Mr. Ranjan said that the TS government has been attributing towards creating a favourable ecosystem for EV mobility through its policy and infrastructural initiatives. ARCI officials R. Gopalan, Roy Johnson and R. Vijay also participated.