ARCI pact with Bengaluru firm for Lithium-ion battery process

HYDERABAD

27 November 2021 19:21 IST

Centre for Automotive Energy Materials International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology (DST), had signed a pact with Bengaluru-based NsureReliable Power Solutions for technology transfer and training in ‘Lithium-ion’ battery process in electric scooters and solar street lamps on Friday.

ARCI chairman of governing council Anil Kakodkar said the partnership is an important milestone to address challenges associated with climate change and carbon footprints. He emphasised the need of indigenous technology development for sustenance and highlighted the importance of partnership between R&D labs and industries.

ARCI director Dr. T. Narasinga Rao said the the cost of electrode materials contributes significantly towards the overall cost of LiBs and as India is heavily dependent on import of these materials, it became essential to indigenously develop a technology and support industrial organisations in LIB technology.

ARCI regional director, Chennai, R. Gopalan briefed about the efforts of DST and ARCI in setting up technical research centre on alternative energy materials in systems and especially the Li-ion battery technology for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. Former director G. Sundararajan said R&D labs like ARCI should look beyond lithium ion battery technology and develop technologies involving other alternative energy materials.

NsureReliable Power Solutions chief technology officer John Albert mentioned the need of industry and academia relation to bridge the wide gap between the international and Indian scenario in the Lithium-ion cell manufacturing technology, a press release said.