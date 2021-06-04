Hyderabad

ARCI director passes away in US

Renowned material scientist and Director of International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) G. Padmanabham (56) passed away after battling with COVID in United States on Thursday. After his stints at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, he joined ARCI in 2005 and was heading the Centre for Laser Processing of Materials.

He was a recipient of Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship, Materials Research Society Medal, Distinguished Alumni Award of NIT Warangal, and Andhra Pradesh Scientist Award. He had been associated with ARCI since its project phase from 1991 during his stint at Department of Science and Technology.


