Architect killed in road accident near ORR

HYDERABAD

26 January 2021 22:11 IST

An architect was killed and his wife injured on Tuesday in a road accident along the Outer Ring Road, police said.

According to Abdullapurmet police who are investigating the case, the victim is Sharat Kumar (26). He was driving from Kokapet area towards Boduppal around 12.30 a.m. on Tuesday when he crashed into a lorry which was moving in the same direction. Police said that the road accident occurred around 100 metres from the Taramatipet exit on the ORR.

“The couple were returning from a function. We are not sure what caused the accident. We are investigating the case. The victim was moved to Apollo DRDO in Kanchanbagh where he passed away. His wife suffered injuries. The driver of the lorry is not in custody,” police said. A case has been booked and investigation is in progress.

Advertising

Advertising