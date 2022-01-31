‘Aravind deceived ryots’

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy has accused the BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Aravind of deceiving farmers in the name of turmeric board for the last three years and that is the reason farmers are revolting against him now.

Speaking at Morthad in his Balkonda constituency in Nizamabad district on Monday, the Minister said he would stand by his challenge to quit as minister if BJP State president Bandi Sanjay proved that any of the BJP-ruled State had given more jobs than the TRS Government in Telangana. He also asked Mr. Sanjay, who also is an MP from Karimnagar, to get a white paper published by the Centre on BJP’s promise of giving 2 crore jobs every year.

Suggesting Mr. Sanjay to conduct his million march in Delhi rather than in Hyderabad on the issue of employment, Mr. Prashanth Reddy said the TRS Government had given 1.32 lakh jobs so far besides lakhs in the private sector. Instead of extending any benefit, the BJP-led Government at the Centre was discriminating against Telangana in sanction of funds and schemes.