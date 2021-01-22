AR constable held on rape charges

Hyderabad

22 January 2021 19:06 IST

A constable of police posted at the headquarters of City Armed Reserve (CAR) at Petlaburj was arrested by LB Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

The accused, 32-year-old Avulagadda Abhilash Kumar Yadav from Jaipuri colony at Nagole, met the 27-year-old women at a gym and entered into a relationship, inspector V. Ashok Reddy said.

The accused sexually exploited the victim against her consent and caused miscarriages whenever she got pregnant, he said.

“He repeatedly sexually exploited her with a promise to marry her and cheated the victim. Abhilash administered birth control pills to the victim,” Mr. Reddy said.

Recently, Abhilash got married to another woman, the officer added.