Aqua university on the anvil in Rajanna Sircilla district: K.T. Rama Rao

September 15, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR

Minister for Industries and Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao said the inauguration of nine new Government medical colleges in the State, including the one in Sircilla, catapulted Telangana into a major medical education hub in India.

“It is a matter of pride that 43 percent of the total medical students in India are coming from Telangana,” he said, adding that both private and government medical colleges put together in Telangana will produce 10,000 doctors every year.

He was speaking here after participating in the inauguration of the Government Medical College in Sircilla and eight other places in the State by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in virtual mode, from Hyderabad on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rama Rao said the Rajanna Sircilla district has become an education hub. It already has the JNTU Engineering College, a medical college, a nursing college, and an agriculture college, he said, adding that an Aqua university is on the anvil.

Rajanna Sircilla Collector Anuraag Jayanti and others were present.

In Karimnagar, students and people from various walks of life took part in a rally organised in connection with the inauguration of the Government Medical College in the district headquarters town.

