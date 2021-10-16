Aqua screen floating musical fountain inaugurated at Komaticheruvu

The newly-established sound and light fountain established at Komaticheruvu in Siddipet district.

SIDDIPET

16 October 2021 19:55 IST

Another feather in the cap for Siddipet

It’s colourful evening for residents of the district headquarters town. Those who came to Komaticheruvu to spend the festival, had a surprise in store on Thursday evening. Fountains spreading water through nozzles added with colourful lighting and music became the centre of attraction and all those present, enjoyed the visual feast.

Local MLA and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao inaugurated the entertainment facility.

With this facility, one more attraction was added to the district headquarters town. On the occasion of Dasara, aqua screen floating musical fountain was established at Komaticheruvu, which already has several activities running.

The Government of Telangana sanctioned ₹4.20 crore during the year 2021-22 for the establishment of musical fountain, including four years operation & maintenance. The size of fountain is 46x30 metres.

Components of the Project include 2D nozzles - 8, 3D nozzles -8, arching jets -2, inward/outward crown nozzles - 180, chasing jets - 108, sunburst jet nozzles - 7, centre jet nozzles - 3, flame jets - 4, video projection on water screen - 2, and 5W RGB laser - 2.

“The aqua screen floating musical fountain is an added attraction to Komaticheruvu. Nowhere in Telangana such entertainment facility was created with such cost,” said an official on condition of anonymity