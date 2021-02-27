APSRTC Logistics told to refund cost of mobile, pay compensation of ₹10,000

Package not delivered to person concerned

A consumer commission directed the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Logistics to refund the cost of a mobile phone and pay compensation of ₹10,000 for not having delivered the package.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, RangaReddy bench, comprising president Chitneni Latha Kumari, and members G.V.S. Prasad Rao and D. Madhavi Latha were dealing with a case between P. Srikrishna and APSRTC Logistics represented by Syed Abrar Hussain of A 1 Sahara Tours and Travels and APSRTC Logistics depot manager, Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Vijayawada.

The complainant stated that he bought a new phone from Flipkart on December 21, 2018, along with a ‘smart back cover’ and mobile protection, worth ₹13,218. He then approached the opposite parties so as to send the mobile phone to his brother residing in Pidiguralla, Guntur, in AP, two days later. He paid shipment charges of ₹102. While the package was supposed to reach his brother in 24 hours, it was neither delivered, nor returned. The complainant stated that he approached the opposite parties but to no avail.

The opposite parties stated that the package was delivered on time, and the online extract shipment track report showed that the goods were delivered to the intended person. They denied that the complainant had approached them.

Taking all evidence placed on record, the commission observed that the onus on proving that the package was delivered at the intended location was on the opposite parties. They should submit evidence such as a receipt by the receiver of the package. The commission noted while the opposite parties relied on online extract shipment track report, no such documentary evidence from the receiver was submitted. The commission stated that oral submissions by the first opposite party does not have merit.

“In the aforementioned circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the opposite parties failed to deliver (the transshipment booked by the complainant) at Piduguralla i.e. the destination point and as such this certainly amounts to deficiency in service on their part (sic),” the commission stated.