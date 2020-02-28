APSFC seeks TS police help for protection of 270-acre land

M. Rajeev

28 February 2020 00:26 IST

Unauthorised constructions have come up in the lands at Gajularamaram village

The Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation has requested the assistance of Telangana police for demolishing the unauthorised constructions that came up in over 270-acre lands at Gajularamaram village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

In a letter addressed to the station house officer of Jagadgirigutta police station, a senior manager of the APSFC said the Revenue officials agreed to extend cooperation in the removal of the encroachments and wanted deployment of at least 25 police personnel including 15 women and 10 men at the time of demolition of unauthorised constructions on APSFC lands. Interestingly, the land in two parcels at Gajularamaram village was alienated in favour of APSFC in the erstwhile united State in 2007.

The land was, however, resumed by the State government in 2015 (GO Ms 195) as it was not being utilised for the purpose for which it had been given as per the terms and conditions of allotment, even after seven years.

The neighbouring State government filed an appeal in the High Court subsequently and the court had ordered ‘status quo’ in the matter.

Senior officials said though the government had resumed the allotted land, no Punchnama was done subsequently as a result of which the land was not transferred into the State’s land bank and this has allowed the APSFC to stake claim on the land. The land allotted to APSFC formed part of the pending reorganisation issues relating to Schedule X institutions where it was said that no information pertaining to punchnama was available.

On the basis of location, the land at Gajularamaram village has to be allotted to Telangana as per the terms of Section 53 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 as it did not form part of the headquarter. Officials claimed that the headquarter asset had been clearly defined by Section 53 of the Act and the Central government too gave ample clarity on the issue.

“The Act mandates that only headquarter assets and those which have operational jurisdiction over both the successor States should be bifurcated,” a senior official said adding the Gajularamaram land did not come under the definition of headquarter nor are there any operational units functioning from there, thus making it the property of Telangana on location basis.