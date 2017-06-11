Approach roads of bridges damaged

The temporary approach roads of two bridges under construction in Jannaram and Dandepalli mandals of Mancherial were damaged in the rain in the small hours of Sunday causing dislocation of traffic flow between Adilabad and Mancherial; Nirmal and Mancherial. The hill streams, across which the bridges are being constructed, came into spate following a spell of heavy rain in the hilly catchment area. Traffic is likely to be restored on Monday.