C. Rohin Reddy

HYDERABAD

29 December 2021 19:57 IST

Congress leader C. Rohin Reddy has been appointed Greater Hyderabad District membership Coordinator for the ongoing Digital Membership Enrolment programme of the Congressy. TPCC working president, Anjan Kumar Yadav will lead the team. For Bhongir Parliamentary constituency Patel Ramesh Reddy will be the coordinator and he will be assisted by Gummula Mohan Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising