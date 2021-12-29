Congress leader C. Rohin Reddy has been appointed Greater Hyderabad District membership Coordinator for the ongoing Digital Membership Enrolment programme of the Congressy. TPCC working president, Anjan Kumar Yadav will lead the team. For Bhongir Parliamentary constituency Patel Ramesh Reddy will be the coordinator and he will be assisted by Gummula Mohan Reddy.
Appointed
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD ,
December 29, 2021 19:57 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD ,
December 29, 2021 19:57 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 29, 2021 7:57:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/appointed/article38064955.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story