‘Appoint an epidemologist as adviser to CM’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy has asked the State government to immediately appoint an epidemiologist to assist the Chief Minister with professional advice on tackling the COVID-19 situation.

At a press conference here, he said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is ‘totally dependent on IAS and IPS officers who lacked expertise’ while experts cannot reach him with their advice.

He said an epidemiologist should be hired along with a team of experts to advise the government on a daily basis. Reminding that Telangana does not even have 1,000 ventilators as on today, he asked the government to learn lessons from countries like the USA, Spain and France which struggled to handle a sudden spurt in cases, leading to unprecedented deaths.

Mr. Reddy said that there were only 27 cases when Janata Curfew was observed on March 22. After 68 days of lockdow, the cases have increased to 2,425 in the State. As many as 1409 cases were officially reported in the last one month while 664 cases were registered since May 22). He claimed that the actual number could be at least 200% higher.

He said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Telangana was just 56.95%, which is too low compared to other States with a large number of cases. “The government has no strategy to deal with the coronavirus situation,” he alleged.

He leader claimed that no social distancing was maintained at the inauguration of Kondapochamma Sagar project and the Chief Minister should have set an example by following the distancing norms and by wearing mask.