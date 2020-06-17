Apply mind in filing affidavits on ‘excesses’, police told

Observing that counter-affidavits filed by the police on a batch of PIL petitions on “police excesses during lockdown” lacked complete details, the Telangana High Court said the police needed to apply mind and file all relevant documents before it.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy pointed out several lacunae in the affidavits filed by the police in different cases. In one case, a petitioner alleged that policemen had damaged their vehicles outside their houses.

“It was surprising that police maintained that they used batons (lathis) to check vehicles due to coronavirus,” the CJ said. He said it was baffling that police had used batons to check vehicles and claimed that the vehicles had got damaged in the process.

In the case of an alleged police attack on a motorist, Muralikrishna, in Wanaparthy reported in April, the police asked the victim to go to police station to lodge a complaint. “Can a victim of police go to police station and lodge complaint and will the police there register cases against their colleagues?’ the CJ remarked.

In 80% of the cases, the police claimed that the alleged victims had denied police abuse or excesses. “But where are the copies of the statements of the victims? Without those statements, how can the courts rely on statements of police,” the bench said. Referring to the Wanaparthy case, the bench said the police statement said the accused policeman had behaved in a high-handed manner but gave ‘minor punishment’.

‘No medical reports’

In instances of civilians sustaining injuries in cases of alleged police excesses, medical reports were also not filed. A case in point was that of a youngster, Junaid, who had sustained injury above his eye allegedly after a Home Guard of Golconda police had beaten him up.

“Junaid had 35 sutures for the injury. In this case, medical report and the doctor’s opinion as to how the injury was caused is crucial,” said the bench.

The reports presented by the police suggested that facts were not being mentioned, the bench said.

The police did not file any medical report or the outcome of the subsequent departmental inquiry in this case. In a good number of cases, police claimed that the alleged victims had retracted on their allegations. Unless statements of the victims were placed before the court, these aversions could not be relied upon, the bench said.

Noting that a counter-affidavit filed by DGP M. Mahender Reddy in one of the PIL pleas “was vague”, the Chief Justice said the Diretor-General of Police should explain what specific action had been initiated against the erring officers. The bench instructed Advocate-General B. S. Prasad to present detailed affidavits in all PIL petitions on “police excesses”.